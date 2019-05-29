Six Odyssey Properties Sold to New Owners

Vacation houses and updated cabins right on Lake Superior are part of this real estate deal

DULUTH, Minn.- Tuesday, six properties previously owned by Odyssey Resorts in Duluth have been sold to two new companies. Those properties are vacation houses and updated cabins right on Lake Superior.

The East Bay Suites in Grand Marias, the Caribou Highlands in Lutsen, Beacon Pointe in Duluth, and three resorts in Two Harbors: Breezy Point Cabins, Grand Superior Lodge and Larsmont Cottages are the six properties getting new owners.

Those owners are the Blackburn Investment Management out of Minneapolis, and Madison Hospitality Group from Brainered, and they will be keep the more than three hundred Odyssey employees.

Bob Ryan, the Owner and CEO of Odyssey says keeping workers and properties together was the most important part in finding a buyer.

“I didn’t want to do it any other way because of the possible outcome when you split up resorts and property you kind of do away with the central hub that we have here”, said Ryan.

Ryan, who has been developing North Shore properties for more than forty years. He said he’s ready to enjoy his next chapter of his life with family and friends.

“It’s very exciting to think about that time. Being a small business owner it takes a lot of work and there aren’t a lot of forty hour weeks”, said Ryan.

More than 90,000 people visit Odyssey Resorts each year.