Upcoming Walk for Animals to Support Animal Allies Humane Society

Walk for Animals is Happening Saturday, June 1, in Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies is proud to host the 27th annual Walk for Animals happening Saturday, June 1 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pets, owners, and other furry friend enthusiasts are invited to stop by Bayfront Festival Park.

Animal Allies will kick off the day with the Furry 5K Fun Ran. It’s the largest pet-friendly event in the Twin Ports.

With a focus on fundraising, family entertainment, and saving the lives of homeless pets, this year’s event is expected to attract more than 700 attendees with the second year of our Furry 5K Fun Run.

Michelle Sternberg with Animal Allies says, “The Walk for Animals & Furry 5K is the second largest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies Humane Society with a fundraising goal this year of $45,000. With a focus on fundraising and raising awareness in support of Animal Allies programs – walkers, runners and fundraisers join the event as individuals or teams and collect donations to help homeless pets.”

The Walk for Animals & Furry 5K is free for all to attend. There will be dogs and cats in attendance with their human owners. In previous years the Walk has welcomed snakes, chickens, goats and geese.

Participants will also enjoy music, games, family activities, food trucks, fun pet contests and much more. Prizes are awarded to the top fundraisers and winners of our silly pet contests.

Click here for more information or to register today.