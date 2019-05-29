Update: Authorities Continue to Investigate Fatal hit-and-run Incident

The Name of the Victim is Being Withheld

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says one suspect in the Tuesday fatal hit and run incident is being held at the St. Louis County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and DWI-related charges.

Authorities say the other suspect was released after being found to have no involvement in the incident.

The accident happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the motorcycle was headed up 40th Avenue West “just below horseshoe bend” when it was struck by a car that apparently crossed over the center line.

The “suspect vehicle” continued down 40th Avenue West, according to police.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are conducting interviews and following up on leads to determine the identity of the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police say anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 218-730-5666.