Walz Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

Damages From March 12 to April 28 Totaled $39,257,773

(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has requested Presidential Disaster Declaration for 51 counties and four tribal governments in Minnesota.

From March 12 to April 28, major flooding, blizzard conditions and gale force winds combined to cause nearly $40 million dollars in infrastructure damage across the state.

“The transition from winter to spring in Minnesota was exceptionally difficult this year,” Governor Walz’s letter reads. “As always, Minnesotans rose to the occasion and helped each other get through the response to this incident and we are now working together on the recovery from it. The State of Minnesota needs federal assistance to recover from this major natural disaster. Without it, and given the already heavy burden of so many previous state and federal disasters, Minnesotans will struggle to return their communities to normalcy.”

According to a press release sent out by the governor’s office, damages totaled $39,257,773. If the President declares a major disaster, FEMA would fund 75 percent of approved costs and the remaining 25 percent would be paid by the State of Minnesota.