Alana Young’s Walk-Off Single Sends Panthers Softball To State Tourney

The game was scoreless for six and a half innings before South Ridge was able to break through.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In bottom of the seventh inning, Alana Young singled to left field, bringing in Natalie Smith to score the lone run of the game as the South Ridge softball team gets the walk-off win over Cherry 1-0 Thursday afternoon at Braun Park in Cloquet.

Panthers pitcher Malania Madill finished the 7A playoffs with 33 scoreless innings as South Ridge won all five of their playoff games in shutouts.