An Americorps Program Restores Aging Rock Wall at Harrison Park

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps works with 18–25 year old AmeriCorps Members to revive historic parks and structures in local communities.

Corps members and Northern Bedrock group leaders spent the day breaking down a rock wall in Harrison Park.

The project will replace deteriorating mortar joints and missing rocks, after years of aging.

AmeriCorps members from across the nation dedicate six months of their time on these types of restoration projects.

One member from Colorado says being a part of this program is the best decision she has made.

“I graduated with a degree in Anthropology,” said Hanna Pilgrim.

“When I got the call I got the job. I panicked for a moment then I had to call my parents because I couldn’t believe I was doing something after college that meant so much to me,” Pilgrim explains.

Northern Bedrock’s project Manager says working on these projects provides the group with valuable trade experience.

“There is such a critical shortage of skilled labors out there. That is particularly true in the historic preservation trades. A lot of times specialists are aging out of place and young people often times aren’t coming in to fill the gap,” said Fitzie Heimdahl.

Corps members spend a week on each project they are assigned.

They also camp onsite or nearby their work location.

The rock wall restoration is expected to be completed by June 5th.

The Northern Bedrock Preservation Corps will also be hosting a Masonry workshop at Harrison Park on June 1st from 10 am until 4 pm.