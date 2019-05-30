‘Bite Squad’ Food Delivery Service Launches in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- A new Minneapolis-based food delivery service has come to Duluth.

Bite Squad celebrated its launch in the Northland at Crooked Pint Ale House.

The company started in 2012 and delivers in more than 300 cities nationwide.

Representatives said they saw a demand for food delivery service in the Northland because of the high number of tourists and locals.

“I think food delivery is the future, whether we like it or not, food delivery is for the future. Everyone’s working, everyone’s busy,” launch manager Tommy Angelle said.

Whoever downloads the Bite Squad phone app and places an order between May 31 and June 9 will receive free deliveries for a year.