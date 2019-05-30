College of St. Scholastica Welcomes New President

Dr. Barbara McDonald is coming to CSS after working 22 years in the Minnesota State College and Universities System.

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica introduced Dr. Barbara McDonald, the school’s thirteenth president, to the public on Thursday.

Dr. McDonald is coming to CSS after working 22 years in the Minnesota State College and Universities System.

This includes spending the last four years as president of North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

She grew up in Beirut, Lebanon and has also lived and worked abroad.

Dr. McDonald also attended CSS back in the late 1970s and says shes happy to be returning to campus.

“It’s a thrill to be back having been a student here in the past quite a few years ago to see all the remarkable changes that have happened to the campus but to still feel that special sense of belonging and sense of pride the institution carries with it,” said Dr. McDonald.

She is succeeding President Collette Geary who’s been president at CSS since July 2016.

Dr. McDonald will officially take over as president on August 5th.