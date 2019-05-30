Duluth Native Emma Stauber to Bring Isobel Cup to the Northland

The event will take place June 27th at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Whitecaps defenseman and Duluth native Emma Stauber will be bringing the Isobel Cup to the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center on Thursday, June 27th.

The former UMD women’s hockey captain was part of the Whitecaps team that won the NWHL championship in their first year of existence. Last month, Stauber accepted the head coaching position for her high school team, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage.

The event is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to take a picture with the cup, as well as skate on the ice.