Eskomos Softball Team Win Fourth Straight Section Title

Esko got their runs early and often against Proctor.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Sophomore pitcher Miranda Kelley held Proctor to just one run and chipped in with a two-RBI single as Esko knocked off the Rails 8-1 in the Section 7AA championship game at Braun Park in Cloquet.

The Eskomos win their fourth straight section title as they advance to the state tournament.