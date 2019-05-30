Food Allergy Walk to Raise Awareness in Duluth

The Walk is Happening Saturday, June 1

DULUTH, Minn. – The national organization, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) is hosting a local Hometown Heroes Walk in Duluth Saturday, June 1.

The event aims to raise critical funds to address the food allergy epidemic.

Event organizer Emily Homan says the goal is not only to raise awareness, but also to celebrate families, educators, health professionals, emergency responders, food workers and more whose dedication helps keep the 32 million Americans with food allergies safe.

Duluth’s Hometown Heroes Walk will take place at Leif Erickson Park, creating a safe, welcoming environment where all those affected by food allergies can unite to share inspiration and forge lasting connections while raising much needed funds for programs that advance FARE’s mission to improve the quality of life and health of individuals with food allergies and provide hope through the promise of new treatments.

“We are thrilled to have FARE’s Hometown Heroes Walk in Duluth, MN, and are so grateful to the volunteers who have worked tirelessly on this event,” said FARE CEO Lisa Gable. “The past two decades have seen a dramatic increase in food allergy prevalence. One in 13 kids are affected, yet we don’t know the cause of this epidemic and we don’t have any approved treatments yet. The Hometown Heroes Walk draws attention to this life-threatening and life-altering disease and raises vital funds so that FARE can expand its lifesaving research, education and advocacy initiatives.”

Starting in 2004, when support group leaders created the first food allergy walk in Chicago, heroes have come together each year to foster awareness of food allergy as a serious public health issue.

Since then, walk teams across the country have raised more than $26 million to search for effective treatments, educate their communities, and advocate for policies that promote safety and inclusion for individuals and families managing food allergy.

Proceeds of FARE’s walks have funded cutting-edge research, world-class educational programs that help individuals live well with food allergies, grassroots advocacy that has expanded access to life-saving epinephrine in schools and other public places, and awareness campaigns that have elevated the profile of food allergy nationally.

Last year between donations, silent auctions, and t-shirt sales, the first annual Northland FARE Hometown Heroes Walk raised $5,000.

Click here to register today.