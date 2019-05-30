Great Lakes Aquarium Gets Funding for Updating Popular Program

The Great Lakes Aquarium has received some much needed funding help for one of its major exhibits.

BY MITCH ALBERS, fox21news@kqdsfox21.tv

The iconic H2O exhibit has received $150,000 dollars from the state.

Aquarium staff say the program, which focuses on getting a hands-on experience for how water shapes our lives, was in need of some big upgrades including making it larger.

The new space will also feature even more hands-on programs while also making them more accessible for those with disabilities.

“Our mission is to connect people; it’s to connect people with Lake Superior and the waters of the world,” said Jay Walker, executive director of the aquarium. “This is a really great hands-on connection with water.”

Aquarium leadership say they still need $100,000 for the project, which they are hoping to raise through fundraising efforts.

Construction is expected to begin the fall of 2020.