K9 Luna Graduates From St. Paul K9 Academy

DULUTH, Minn. – After 13 weeks of rigorous training, K9 Luna and her handler Officer Aaron Haller have graduated from the St. Paul K9 Academy.

K9 Luna will be the first female K9 at the Duluth Police Department.

“During the graduation K9 Luna demonstrated agility and great restraint before apprehending a suspect,” the Duluth Police Department said.

Officer Haller had previously graduated from the Academy with K9 Haas in 2017. Haas was shot and killed in the line of duty in January during a domestic assault call.

Officer Haller and K9 Luna will return to the Duluth Police Department the week of June 3.