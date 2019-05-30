Lake Place Park Renaming Ceremony to Take Place Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is holding a naming ceremony tomorrow to rename Lake Place Park as Giche-ode’ Akiing.

Giche-ode’ Akiing means A Grand Heart Place in Ojibwe.

The Ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Downtown Lakewalk Entrance at 2nd Avenue East and East Superior Street.

Mayor Larson will be joined by Chairman Kevin Dupuis of the Fond Du Lac Band for the ceremony.

“This is a memorable moment for the Anishinaabe and all Native people living in this area. We are strengthening our presence in our community, we are visible and our language enhances our sense of belonging. This day of naming a park Gichi-ode’ Akiing is a victory for our ancestors and our future generations! The current leadership embraces us and the time is right. We will only get stronger from here,” said Babette Sandman, Chair of the Duluth Indigenous Commission.

