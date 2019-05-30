Northland Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony

Every year, the Northland Vietnam Veterans Association observes Memorial Day on May 30th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday night the Vietnam veterans memorial in Duluth became a place to honor the 136 Northlanders killed in the war.

Organizers say the positive response at ceremonies like this one means a lot for Vietnam veterans who came back from war to face unfair backlash from Americans.

“To counter a lot of the bad publicity that we got undeservedly during and after the war for quite a long time it hasn’t been until recently that we were recognized as being the gentleman, the fighting force that we were,” said Dwight Nelson, a Vietnam veteran and master of the days ceremonies.

Nelson also designed the memorial along the Lakewalk and he says he’s honored so many people come out tonight.