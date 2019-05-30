Shipping Season Picks Up at the Duluth-Superior Port

The Duluth-Superior Seaway Port Authority has won the Pacesetter Award more than 15 times.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Shipping season is starting to picking up after it had a slow start in March from all that ice that was on Lake Superior

The Port Authority says they have seen about a ten percent increase in cargo shipping out of Duluth and Superior.

They say the pickup is due to slightly more demand for iron ore and coal.

The Port Authority was recently presented with the 2018 Pacesetter Award which recognizes seaports within the Great Lakes that meet a growing demand for international shipping.

“That is always the aim in Duluth Superior is to increase that tonnage from year to year. It was very exciting to receive the award. It’s the 17th time the Port of Duluth–Superior has been recognized with the Pacesetter Award since its inception in 1992,” said Director of Communications Jayson Hron.

The Duluth Superior port comes in second to the Toledo Port in Ohio for the most wins for the Pacesetter Award.