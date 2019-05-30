Superior Residents Displaced After Porch Fire

The Cause of the Fire has not Been Determined

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon that left two residents displaced and caused significant damage to their trailer.

According to the Superior Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 3:50 p.m. at 4932 Huron Drive where an enclosed porch attached to a mobile home was on fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Damage is estimated at $10,000. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Superior Fire Department was assisted by the Superior Police Department and Mayo Ambulance.