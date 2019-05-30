Suspect in Fatal Park Point Attack Pleads Guilty

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man accused of burglarizing, robbing and killing 70-year-old Park Point Larry Watczak in January pleaded guilty Thursday morning to second-degree murder without intent.

According to court records, charges of first-degree aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary were dropped in a plea agreement against 30-year-old Darrel Mayhew.

Mayhew is accused of violently attacking Larry Watczak, 70, during a burglary in his home on January 2.

Authorities say Watczak was hit over the head with a blunt instrument while taking his evening nap in his home on the 800-block of Lake Avenue on Park Point. Watczak later died of his injuries.

Mayhew has agreed to a 240 month sentence recommendation by the County Attorney’s Office rather than the 180 month guideline sentence as part of his plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17.