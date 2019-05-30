Two Injured in Cass County ATV Crash

Alochol is Believed to be a Factor in the Crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Two people were injured after an ATV crash Wednesday night in Cass County, Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by the Deer River Essentia Health Emergency Room of two individuals being treated from an ATV crash on the Soo Line Trail near Boy River.

Responding officers learned 21-year-old Benjamin Swankier of Remer was operating a 2011 Polaris RZR when it left the trail striking trees.

Swankier and his passenger, 20-year-old Kristine Johnson, were transported by private vehicle to the ER.

Swankier was later transported to a hospital in Duluth for serious injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.