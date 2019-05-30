Victim Identified in Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident

Police Continue to Investigate the Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has identified the victim of the fatal hit-and-run accident in West Duluth on Tuesday evening.

Authorities say 31-year-old James Seppanen of Esko was driving his motorcycle up 40th Avenue West when it was struck by a car that witnesses say crossed over the center line.

Police say Seppanen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police apprehended two individuals after locating the “suspect vehicle.” One of the individuals has since been released while the other is being held in St. Louis County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and DWI-related charges.

Investigators continue to conduct interviews and follow up on leads to determine the identity of the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident.