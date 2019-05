Wolfpack Lacrosse Knock Off Stealth To Advance to Section Semis

The Duluth boys lacrosse team move on to the section semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior Jayden Erie scored five goals on the night as the Duluth boys lacrosse team defeated the Stealth 9-6 Thursday night at Ordean Stadium.

Brennen Larson, James Holak, Reilly Johnson and Will Smyth also scored for the Wolfpack, who will face Blaine Monday night in the Section 7A semi-finals.