ALS Walleye Fishing Tournament Celebrates 24th Year

Over 200 anglers will battle for a first-place prize of $2,000.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 24th annual Kolar Toyota Walleye Fishing Tournament kicked off Friday night with a special welcome dinner at the UMD Fieldhouse.

Over 200 anglers will hit the waters bright and early Saturday morning at Island Lake where they’ll be battling for a first-place prize of $2,000, which is donated by the ALS Association. The event has raised over $3 million in its 24 years of existence, and that’s what means the most to the participants.

“Obviously, we want to find a cure for ALS and that’s what drives us to come back because there’s been so many people affected personally and people have friends that have been affected. A lot of people that are here fishing in the tournament have been affected. When you come to a community like Duluth and the people of Duluth, you have great success and that’s been part of our driving force,” said UMD hockey legend Jim Johnson who is one of the celebrity hosts for the event.