Cloquet man Sentenced to 86 Months for First Degree Assault on Infant

CLOQUET, Minn. – A Cloquet father charged with assault on his three month old son has been convicted of first degree assault and sentenced to 86 months in prison.

St. Lukes Hospital reported to authorities in December 2018 that a three-month old infant had presented with injuries consistent with child abuse.

According to reports the infant had a skull fracture, fractured arm and fractured rib.

The father, Orion Harrison Sinclair Verbist, 25, was charged with first-degree assault.

The infant was ultimately transferred to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis for his injuries.