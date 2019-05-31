Cloquet Police Seek Shooting Suspects

It is believed both the vehicles and occupants were leaving a funeral/wake service at the Brookston Community Center for a teenager who died Monday in Duluth.

CLOQUET, Minn.-Last night around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the Fond du Lac Gas & Grocery Store for a report of a person who had been shot inside their SUV.

Officers learned the juvenile victim was a passenger in an SUV traveling south on Brevator Road when another car approached and fired something at their SUV, causing two windows to shatter.

A passenger inside the SUV suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries to their face from what appears to be from glass breakage rather than a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the damage was caused by a BB or pellet gun but are continuing to locate and determine the specific object that caused the injury.

The suspect car, described as a red or maroon Chevrolet, possibly an Impala, and its occupants fled the scene and have not been located. The car was last seen headed south on Brevator Road from Big Lake Road.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area and determined the incident occurred near the Cloquet-St. Louis County line of Brevator Road on the Fond du Lac Reservation. FDL PD and the Minnesota DNR’s K-9s were used to aid in finding any evidence near the scene; however, nothing more was found.

No motive has been established. However, the information learned by officers suggests the incident could be related to the death in Duluth earlier this week.

Currently, the Cloquet Police Department does not believe this is a random act and does not consider the public is at risk. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Commander Derek Randall at 218.879.1247 or the Police Department’s tip line by texting the word TIP CLOQUETPD followed by your tip to 888777. Anonymous messages may be left if desired.