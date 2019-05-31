DTA Driver Cited in Downtown bus Crash

The Pedestrian Sustained Significant Injuries

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, the driver of the DTA bus that hit a woman in Downtown Duluth earlier this month has been cited with “failure to yield to a pedestrian.”

The crash happened around 12:48 p.m. on May 18 at the intersection of Third Avenue West and Superior Street.

When first responders arrived on scene they found 72-year-old Mary Beth McDade, from Two Harbors, pinned under the bus with significant injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital for her non-life threatening injuries.

Fox 21 has reached out to the DTA to determine the current status of the driver.