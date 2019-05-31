Experience The Le Grand Du Nord Bike Race

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Fox 21's Brittney Merlot Finishes Her Race She's Been Training Months For!

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — In this week’s Active Adventures we get to see the Le Grand Du Nord gravel bike race from a personal perspective; as Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot hits the pavement, climbs the Sawtooth Mountains and rides through muddy logging trails. Experience the ups and downs on a long bike race and learn some valuable tips first hand. Brittney has spent months prior at Snap Fitness Lakeside training for this race. Her personal trainers were there to support her and cheer her on as well. Join her on this adventure and get on one yourself as well!