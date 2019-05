Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Motel 6 in Lincoln Park

1/2

2/2

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Fire crews are on scene at the Motel 6 in Lincoln Park.

The motel, located at 200 South 27th Avenue West, was evacuated and authorities say there were no reported injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.