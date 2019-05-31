Former Thunderhawk Heaven Hamling Transfers to NDSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Former Grand Rapids basketball star Heaven Hamling announced Friday morning on her Twitter account that she is transferring from Stephen F. Austin to North Dakota State.

Hamling played in 32 games her freshman year averaging 5.5 points and just over 16 minutes per game. In her time with the Thunderhawks, she became the all-time leading scorer in school history, as well as a finalist for the Miss Minnesota basketball award after leading the Thunderhawks to a third-place finish in last year’s Class AAA state tournament.