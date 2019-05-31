Highway N Remains Closed in Bayfield County Due to Flooding

BAYFIELD, Wis.-Bayfield County Highway N between Barnes and Drummond remains closed due to flooding.

Water levels in Pigeon Lake have continued to rise. Bayfield County Highway Department secured permits for work on the road from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The highway department has started the work to raise a section of N on the West end of Pigeon Lake near Hiatt Road. Initial work includes stabilizing the slope with large rip rap. Once completed small rock will be added before the final gravel lift for an increased elevation of three feet. Work is anticipated to take up to three more weeks.

Last year the eastern section of County Highway N near Pigeon Lake was raised by 2.5 feet to address high water levels resulting from the June 2018 flooding. Water is now on the shoulder of this section of road.

County Highway N is the only east-west vehicle transportation route in the southern half of Bayfield County. There are other roads in the area that are closed due to high water. Detour routes have been identified as follows:

For east bound traffic, detour routes are County Highway A north to Iron River, then east on US 2 to Highway 63 and south to Drummond (approximately a 60-minute detour).

For west bound traffic, detour routes are Highway 63 north to US 2, west to County Highway A in Iron River and south on County Highway A. (approximately a 60-minute detour).

Detour route maps and updated information are available on the Bayfield County website – www.bayfieldcounty.org.

Bayfield County Highway Department is working with other agencies to identify safe and shorter detour routes as well as solutions to the high-water level that will allow them to reopen the road.