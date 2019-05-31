Massive Orio Cookies Available at Vikre Now

COOKING CONNECTION: Vikre's New Food Menu Made By Duluth's Best Bread

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are making massive freshly made ORIO cookies! Not Oreo, but Orio! Check the sweet treat recipe out and how to make it yourself, in the video above.

Vikre Distillery teamed up with Duluth’s Best Bread to add more small bites to their snack menu too. So you can also get this dessert at Vikre.

They also will be offering a Northern Waters Smokehaus salmon, Big Fat German Pretzel Sticks with Herbed Butters and Blue Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Tarts!