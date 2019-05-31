Missing Person: Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson, 31

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Family members reported Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson, 31, missing to the Fond du Lac Police Department on Tuesday, May 28.

Robertson was last seen on Mahnomen Road on May 24.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was notified on May 31 of the investigation and is working with the FDL PD moving forward.

Robertson has identifying marks such as a tattoo on the left side of her neck that says “Jeremy,” a tattoo on the middle finger of her left hand, a tattoo on her right clavicle, and a large scar on the left side of her neck.

Family members say they are holding a search party at the Brookston Center on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. They will be searching the woods and swamps around Mahnomen Road and urge volunteers to being boots/clothing that can get muddy, bug spray, jackets, water, food/snacks, and flashlights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 218-336-4350.