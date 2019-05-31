New Record Pop-Up Store Open for Summer in Superior
Odd LP's is in the old barbershop on Belknap Street.
SUPERIOR, Wis.- One man’s hobby of collecting old records has turned into Superior’s newest business.
Jacob Swanson is calling it ‘Odd LP’s’.
The pop–up record shop has found a semi–permanent location at the old barbershop on Belknap Street. Swanson says his biggest priority is making sure these vintage records find good homes.
“When I buy records, there’s a lot of stuff that I’ll get excited about vicariously. I know someone’s going to love this. I don’t necessarily, but someone will,” Swanson said.
Swanson will sell his records Friday through Sunday throughout the Summer.