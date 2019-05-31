Northland Veterans Without Insurance Get Free Dental Care

The dental practice provided free services to about 15 veterans and their spouses.

Many Veterans in the Northland don’t have dental insurance.

So Shoreline Dental Associates on London Road spent the day giving veterans and their spouses free dental care.

Veterans were offered free cleanings, fillings, and x–rays.

The wife of a Vietnam veteran said when she heard about the free service, she immediately set up an appointment for her husband.

She says she appreciates Shoreline dental helping veterans in need.

“When they came home there was absolutely nothing for them like there is today for the other veterans that have come home. So it is really nice they have taken the time to look back at these veterans that they did go through a lot.”

