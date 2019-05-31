Opening Day Finally Arrives for Gondlik Law Speedway

Organizers say the weather wasn't ideal, but they are happy to finally get the racing season started.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After weeks of postponements due to weather, “Opening Day” finally took place Friday at the Gondlik Law Speedway in Superior.

“Every week we were really excited for the races. Then we’d get the message that it was cancelled. We would get really, probably as upset as all the customers that come through, because we’re all just as excited as them to be here for the races,” speedway worker Ashley Larson said.

“We had actual ruts in the track because of the springtime and the water. It was like trying to drive on a mattress. We’re really happy that we’re getting opened up. The crowd is a little bit light. The cars are a little bit light, but we’ll survive,” said race director “Crash” Carlson.