Order Up! ‘Bite Squad’ Rolls into Duluth, Hermantown
Bite Squad is a Food Delivery Service Based in Minneapolis
DULUTH, Minn. – Are you hungry, but don’t want to cook or wait at the restaurant to get your food?
Minnesota based Bite Squad is now serving the Duluth and Hermantown areas.
Bite Squad started in Minneapolis in 2012 serving 17 restaurants and employing five drivers.
The food delivery business is now in more than 375 cities across the United States, with more than 11,000 restaurant partners.
When asked why the company chose to move into the Northland, Bite Squad team member Rachel Lewis said it was simple with the wide array of restaurants in Duluth.
Bite Squad is currently looking to employ more full-time drivers in the area. Click here to learn more.
The company is also interested in partnering with more restaurants in the Duluth-Hermantown area.
When asked about expanding into the Superior, Wisconsin market, Lewis said it’s currently on the company’s radar.
Click here to download the app.
The Bite Squad app allows users to locate where their driver is at. Users are also able to give specific directions if they’d like to have food delivered to a local park or recreational area.
Happening May 31 – June 9, if a customer orders once per day for 10 days, they’ll receive free delivery service for one year to help celebrate the company’s grand opening week in Duluth.
More than 40 Duluth-area restaurants have signed with Bite Squad, including the following:
Hugo’s Pizza II
Iron Mug Coffee & Ale House Restaurant
Taste of Saigon
Uncle Loui’s Café
Thai by Thai
Barrel Room
Northern Waters Smokehaus
Aztecas Mexican Grill
The Exchange Deli
Jersey
Su’s Coney Island
Max Orient
Stir Fry Express
Kosta’s Gyros
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Hermantown
Green Mill Restaurant – Lake Ave
Johnsons Bakery
Papa Murphy’s (Central Entrance, London Rd, West Arrowhead, Grand Avenue locations)
Perk Place Coffeehouse & Bakery
Bulldog Pizza & Grill
The King of Creams
Pretzelmaker
Cloud 9 Asian Bistro
Amazing Grace Bakery and Café
Hanabi Japanese Cuisine
Lees Pizza
Mexico Lindo
Crooked Pint Ale House
Wasabi Poke & AUCE Sushi
Boat Club Restaurant
Vanilla Bean
Round Up Bar & Grill
Fitger’s Brewhouse Brewery and Grille
Burrito Union
Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que
Great Steak
Big Daddy’s Burgers
Casa Latte LLC
G B Schneider & Co.