Order Up! ‘Bite Squad’ Rolls into Duluth, Hermantown

Bite Squad is a Food Delivery Service Based in Minneapolis

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you hungry, but don’t want to cook or wait at the restaurant to get your food?

Minnesota based Bite Squad is now serving the Duluth and Hermantown areas.

Bite Squad started in Minneapolis in 2012 serving 17 restaurants and employing five drivers.

The food delivery business is now in more than 375 cities across the United States, with more than 11,000 restaurant partners.

When asked why the company chose to move into the Northland, Bite Squad team member Rachel Lewis said it was simple with the wide array of restaurants in Duluth.

Bite Squad is currently looking to employ more full-time drivers in the area. Click here to learn more.

The company is also interested in partnering with more restaurants in the Duluth-Hermantown area.

When asked about expanding into the Superior, Wisconsin market, Lewis said it’s currently on the company’s radar.

Click here to download the app.

The Bite Squad app allows users to locate where their driver is at. Users are also able to give specific directions if they’d like to have food delivered to a local park or recreational area.

Happening May 31 – June 9, if a customer orders once per day for 10 days, they’ll receive free delivery service for one year to help celebrate the company’s grand opening week in Duluth.

More than 40 Duluth-area restaurants have signed with Bite Squad, including the following:

Hugo’s Pizza II

Iron Mug Coffee & Ale House Restaurant

Taste of Saigon

Uncle Loui’s Café

Thai by Thai

Barrel Room

Northern Waters Smokehaus

Aztecas Mexican Grill

The Exchange Deli

Jersey

Su’s Coney Island

Max Orient

Stir Fry Express

Kosta’s Gyros

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Hermantown

Green Mill Restaurant – Lake Ave

Johnsons Bakery

Papa Murphy’s (Central Entrance, London Rd, West Arrowhead, Grand Avenue locations)

Perk Place Coffeehouse & Bakery

Bulldog Pizza & Grill

The King of Creams

Pretzelmaker

Cloud 9 Asian Bistro

Amazing Grace Bakery and Café

Hanabi Japanese Cuisine

Lees Pizza

Mexico Lindo

Crooked Pint Ale House

Wasabi Poke & AUCE Sushi

Boat Club Restaurant

Vanilla Bean

Round Up Bar & Grill

Fitger’s Brewhouse Brewery and Grille

Burrito Union

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

Great Steak

Big Daddy’s Burgers

Casa Latte LLC

G B Schneider & Co.