Small Explosion Causes Fire at Motel 6

The explosion happened early Friday morning

DULUTH, Minn.- This morning, a fire caused an evacuation at the Motel 6 on 27th Avenue West in Duluth.

When crews arrived just after 9 a.m., they found smoke in a hallway and in multiple rooms because of a possible explosion.

A utility room had a broken window and ceiling damage. A guest we spoke with, was inside the hotel during the fire.

“I just did what they told me and that was the only thing I could do, just get out of there because I didn’t know where it was coming from or what was going on. I just left and that was the best decision I’ve done”, said Francisco Sierra, Motel 6 guest.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Damage estimates to the building are about $100,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.