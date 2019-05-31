Update: Pine County Shooting Suspect Found Dead

UPDATE: On May 30th Pine County deputies recovered a body in the Little Sand Creek west of the residence where the shooting took place. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The deceased has been identified as Allen W. Hasser, the suspect in the shooting incident. A cause of death is pending and an updated press release will be issued next week once autopsy results have been received.

___

Pine County authorities are searching for a man they say shot another man Saturday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as Allen W. Hasser, 60, of Hinckley.

The 911 call was reported at 2:46 p.m. by the male victim who said he had been shot in the shoulder.

“The victim reported he was in his vehicle driving toward the city of Hinckley from an address on Little Sand Creek Rd. Deputies and EMS met up with the victim who was later air lifted to a hospital in Duluth with a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” according to a press release.

A witness told police the suspect and victim had a physical altercation before the suspect walked back to his residence on the property to get a gun.

“The victim was attempting to leave the property in his vehicle when the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the victim’s vehicle and the victim in the shoulder,” according to the release.

Pine County deputies were assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and DNR in searching the suspect’s property for him. The suspect was not located at the property or in the area after a search.