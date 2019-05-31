Volunteers Build Sheds to Raise Money for Habitat for Humanity

DULUTH, Minn- Members of Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps teamed up with Habitats for Humanity to build the sheds for an upcoming auction.

The sheds raise money to help build affordable housing and teach workers the fundamentals of teamwork and proper equipment use.

“Really learning how to use the basics like a drill, an impact driver, just kind of getting those fundamental skills. It’s very empowering to put those things into practice and to see, you know, work pay off,” Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps member Beatrice Dornfeld said.

Shed building is one of several projects the group plans on working on this Summer.