‘Cornholing’ MS at the Other Place Bar and Grill

Bar holds Cornhole Tournament to fight Multiple Sclerosis.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Other Place Bar and Grill in Duluth invited people to take to the boards to “cornhole” MS, or multiple sclerosis.

According to organizers with Right BikeMS, the game of beanbags and boards was perfect for the whole family.

“I was trying to find an event that we could get kids and parents all doing the same thing,” said Nancy Carlson, of the Dragon Butts BikeMS team. “We thought we’d probably maybe have about 20 teams. We ended up with 32 teams.”

The fundraising goal is $40,000, and Carlson said they should be at about $26,000 after the cornhole event.

Next Saturday the group will be biking from Duluth to Hinckley for the MS 150.