Fire Inside Duluth JCPenney

DULUTH, Minn. – A fire caused a brief evacuation at the JCPenney store at the Miller Hill Mall.

The incident happened at 3:46 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the fire started in a wall in the salon area on the second floor.

The lint build-up in the wall and the heat from a dryer in use was determined to be the cause.

The fire was put out and customers and staff were allowed back into the store at 4:44 p.m.

There were no civilian or Fire Department member injuries.

Damage is estimated to be $2,500 and is due to necessary repairs to the wall and dryer vent.