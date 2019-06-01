Minnesota High School Softball Tournament Schedule Announced

Three teams from the Northland will be traveling to Mankato for the tournament.

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota high school softball tournament schedule was announced on Saturday.

In Class AAA #4 Cloquet will be taking on #5 Benilde St. Margaret on Thursday, June 6th, at 11 A.M..

Class AA will feature Esko who will play #1 Norwood-Young America on Thursday at 9 A.M..

Finally, Class A will feature the South Ridge Panthers taking on #1 New York Mills on Thursday at 1 P.M..

All games will take place at Caswell Park in Mankato.