Sutherland CBD Store Opens in Duluth

Sutherland CBD opened in the Lakeside neighborhood.

DULUTH, Minn.- Sutherland CBD celebrated the grand opening of their second location in the Twin Ports Saturday.

The hemp oil store expanded from their first location in Superior to Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood.

The owners say they wanted to be as educated as possible on the Minnesota laws for CBD before opening the new store.

“When it comes to CBD laws, Minnesota and Wisconsin kind of mirror each other. Couple of different things with Minnesota and the edibles, but we try and stay ahead of the curve on stuff like that to figure out what we can and can’t sell in here,” store manager Craig Sutherland said.

Sutherland says his main goal with the new location will be to educate people on what hemp and CBD really is.