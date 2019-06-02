4 Corners Store Holds Celebration to Thank Loyal Customers

The 4 Corners Store took over new ownership in October.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The 4 Corners Store in Superior, off County Road A, held a grand opening celebration to say thank you to their loyal customers.

The shop actually took over new ownership back in October, but Raquel and her dog Odie wanted to invite the community out to see all the new things the shop has to offer.

4 Corners staff say they don’t want to be just a stop and go store but a destination location for everyone.

“This was kind of just a way to show everyone that we have the new product and everything and just an appreciation for all of the people who have stopped by and made sure that we stayed open,” 4 Corners employee Jake Bartley said. “Because it’s more the people than anything that make sure we stay here and we can keep doing what we do.”

The owners say they loved getting to spend time outside grilling brats and meeting people in the community.