Hands-Free Driving Law Begins August 1

FOX 21 Rides Along With Minnesota State Patrol

DULUTH, Minn –

Starting August 1st it will be illegal to have a phone in your hand at all while driving in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz signed the bill into law earlier this year.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says this will make the roads safer and make it easier for law enforcement officers to pull over distracted drivers.

Right now the law says you can hold your phone to make calls, which makes it trickier for police to catch drivers who really using their phones to text or use apps.

Fox 21 spent an afternoon out on the roads with Minnesota State Patrol to show us some of the things they catch drivers doing on their phones behind the wheel now.