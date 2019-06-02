Morgan Park 5K Raises Money for Local Church

Weather was perfect for some running.

DULUTH, Minn.- The weather was nice enough Sunday for runners to lace up their sneakers and participate in 5K’s, including one in Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

The United Protestant Church hosted its annual “Morgan Park 5K Run and 2.5K Walk.”

It’s one of the church’s biggest fundraisers.

The 5K took runners on a little tour of Morgan Park, something organizers call a relaxing race.

“I just think it’s great for health, and this is a low–key event that anybody can do,” said Race Director Eve Graves. “There’s a 2.5 K walk and a 5K, and it’s just a non–threatening one.”

But of course, there were still winners.

Scott Behling won the men’s 5K with a time of 15:41, while Grace McCormick, only 13-years-old, won the women’s with a time of 24:02.

In the 2.5K Nicole Behm won, coming in at 21:51, and Jason Anderson was the first male in at 23:46.

Last year the event raised about $2,400 for the church and with more registered runners this year they think they might raise almost $3,000.