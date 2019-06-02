One Injured in East Hillside Shooting

Injuries not critical, victim and shooter know each other.

DULUTH, Minn,- Duluth Police are investigating a shooting in the East Hillside Neighborhood.

Around 12:30 Sunday afternoon on the 600 block of East Fourth Street, Police arrived to find a forty-two year-old man with an injury to his ear and the surface of his head. His injuries are not critical.

Authorities believe the shooter and the victim now each other, and at this time it looks like one shot was fired.

No arrests have been made as Police are working to identify the suspect by talking to neighbors and reviewing any surveillance footage from the area.

According to the police, the public is not in danger.