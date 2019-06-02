Seawall Rehabilitation Nears Completion

Work should be done before Grandma's Marathon.

DULUTH, Minn.- The seawall rehabilitation project in Canal Park is in the home stretch and should be complete before Grandma’s Marathon.

The project has been done in phases and starting this Monday, the last phase will begin.

Crews will be putting in a storm water outfall, curbs, concrete patios, sidewalks, turf, and a bike path.

The Minnesota slip bridge will be closed to pedestrians but still open for boaters passing through.

The entire project has cost $7.2 million, with most of it paid for by grant money.

The city is considering funding the last $700,000 needed to wrap up the project.