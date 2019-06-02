Updated: Missing Woman’s Body Discovered On Fond Du Lac Reservation

The body of a missing woman, Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson, 31, of the Fond du Lac Reservation, has been found, according to tribal spokeswoman Makayla Telfer.

The body was discovered by a search party around 6 p.m. Saturday near a rural community within the Brookston District of the Fond du Lac Reservation.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating the death.

The cause of death was not known Sunday evening. The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

Robertson was last seen alive on Mahnomen Road on May 24.