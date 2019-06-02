Ursa Minor Brewing and Habitat for Humanity Host Diffe’RUN’ce 5K

The 5K raised money for the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity Chapter.

DULUTH, Minn.- Ursa Minor Brewing hosted a fun–run that benefited the local Habitat for Humanity chapter.

“Part of our mission at Ursa Minor is to give back to our community and give our customers an opportunity to give back to the community,” Ursa Minor Brewing co-founder Ben Hugas said.

This was round 3 for the Ursa Minor diffe’run’ce 5K since the brewery opened. This time raising money for Habitat for Humanity.

“We are building relationships. We’re engaging a whole group of people that maybe don’t know about habitat or haven’t been involved,” Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity executive director David Clanaugh said.

For the first time in years, the Western Lake Superior habitat chapter is working on multiple building projects at once.

“We’ve been working really hard– the board, the staff, the core volunteers and me to demonstrate to the community that we’re serious in being one of the partners in adressing the affordable housing needs in our region,” Clanaugh said.

They’re pulling out all the stops to construct new houses, specifically in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

“I think it’s super great to see this and have community supporting each other,” runner Kaylee Petty said.

Instead of making a blanket donation, Ursa Minor suggested a “pay what you can” fun run to help habitat out.

“You want to give one dollar or a thousand dollars, it’s whatever it’s worth to you, and really we’re just trying to create a platform to support these guys,” Hugas said.

After the 5K, some of the runners stayed at the brewery and cooled down with a beer.

“We know that we can have impact and it’s really just by bringing people together,” Clanaugh said.

The 5K raised about 700 dollars.

Ursa Minor’s next diffe’run’ce is coming up in August to benefit Ecolibrium3– a nonprofit that promotes sustainability and renewable energy.