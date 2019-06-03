Countdown Begins to Grandma’s Marathon, Volunteers Needed

Grandma's Marathon Weekend is Happening June 21 - 23

DULUTH, Minn. – The countdown to Grandma’s Marathon is on! The jam packed weekend of events will run June 21 – 23 this year.

While the 2019 race isn’t even over yet, planning has already started for next year’s big race.

More than 6,000 volunteers are needed to make race weekend happen. Volunteers are needed from Two Harbors to Canal Park.

This year, Grandma’s Marathon will feature sustainability initiatives, which will require roughly ten green team station throughout Canal Park.

The team of environmentally friendly volunteers will help runners and fans determine which items can be recycled when it comes to keeping the race area clean and tidy.

If you’d like to register to volunteer or learn more about the weekend’s events, click here.